Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" an island of spiritual unity, warmth, and light. He made this statement on July 10 during the ceremonial opening of the XXXIV International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk," according to BELTA.

The head of state noted that once again, beneath the arches of the Vitebsk amphitheater, the fanfares of the "Slavianski Bazaar" resound — a festival eagerly awaited by Belarusians, especially Vitebsk residents, artists, and their fans from various countries.