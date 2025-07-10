3.76 BYN
Lukashenko: The Voice of "Slavianski Bazaar" Is a Voice for Peace and Friendship Among Nations
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called the "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" an island of spiritual unity, warmth, and light. He made this statement on July 10 during the ceremonial opening of the XXXIV International Art Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk," according to BELTA.
The head of state noted that once again, beneath the arches of the Vitebsk amphitheater, the fanfares of the "Slavianski Bazaar" resound — a festival eagerly awaited by Belarusians, especially Vitebsk residents, artists, and their fans from various countries.
"Here, every time, we meet renowned artists and true masters of the arts. Year after year, new stars are born here — as we like to say. In various genres: from music and dance to theatrical productions and artistic projects. In different styles: from folk and classical to avant-garde contemporary art," said Alexander Lukashenko.