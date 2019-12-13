3.41 RUB
3.42 USD
3.56 EUR
Lukashenko to announce goals of the Belarusian presidency in EAEU in 2025
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
“I think a dozen so far.” Lukashenko on how many “Oreshnik” complexes will be delivered to Belarus
Lukashenko on the EAEU summit: Debates were very serious - from wages to oil and gas
