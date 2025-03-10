Lukashenko to Foreign Diplomats: "Despite External Pressure, We Offer Our Friends the Very Best"

Belarus is markedly different from how it is often portrayed, painted in dark tones and a deluge of negativity, stated President Alexander Lukashenko during the acceptance of credentials from foreign ambassadors, according to BELTA.

The head of state noted that the tenure of a new ambassador in a host country serves as a significant phase in bilateral relations. Proactive and wise leadership from the head of the diplomatic mission can substantially strengthen ties between nations and elevate these relationships for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

"I hope your term in Belarus will be filled with engaging events, new acquaintances, and numerous fruitful activities that will enable us to jointly implement many mutually beneficial projects. We are open to this in Belarus," the Belarusian leader remarked.

"You will have the opportunity to witness firsthand that Belarus is quite different from the negative portrayal it often receives. In defiance of Western stereotypes, we are developing successfully. Despite the pressure we face from outside, we are comprehensively enhancing our potential and offering our friends and partners the very best accumulated over decades in science, education, healthcare, industry, agriculture, and other sectors," the head of state added.

Alexander Lukashenko highlighted that this year in Belarus began with an important political campaign—the presidential elections, in which voters emphatically expressed their support for the continuation of the course towards building a strong, independent, socially oriented state.

"We refer to it as a state for the people, desiring to live in peace and harmony with all nations, regardless of their size, status in global rankings, or location on the map. This essence captures our foreign policy and our approach to building relationships with our neighbors and countries located far from us," the President asserted.

"Believe me, where we are not presented with ultimatums, where conditions are not dictated, and where we find common ground in views and perspectives, the distance between us, as well as differences in faith or cultural traditions, do not hinder us from reaching agreements," he noted. "The language of respect and openness is universal. It requires no translator and is understood on all continents. All that is needed is goodwill and, as our people say, to hold no stones in one’s bosom."

"The policy of peaceful coexistence, good neighborliness, and honesty is predetermined by our history. Over all the previous centuries, we have exhausted our limit of wars and turbulence," Alexander Lukashenko declared.

He pointed out that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, which claimed the lives of every third citizen and caused catastrophic destruction across much of Belarus's territory and economy. In 1945, through the sacrifices of the Soviet people, fascism was defeated, allowing all nations of Europe to breathe freely and begin returning to peaceful life. In recognition of the Belarusian people's immense contribution to the struggle against Nazism, Belarus became one of the founding countries of the United Nations.

The President stated that the sacred memory of the liberating heroes, care for veterans, maintenance of memorials and burial sites, and the refusal to distort history are the essence of modern Belarusian state policies and ideology.

"This is not a manifestation of our militaristic politics, as some might wish to portray it. The victory came at a tremendous price, and we are acutely aware of the heavy losses that war inflicted upon us," Alexander Lukashenko assured.