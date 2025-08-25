On August 25, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the regional governor. Georgy Filimonov arrived in Minsk leading a large delegation. There are many areas for cooperation—machinery, food, construction, and humanitarian efforts. For Belarus, collaboration with Russian regions is of great importance. As Lukashenko noted, “We are, after all, kin.”

“Thanks to the Russian-Belarusian band "Pesnyary" you have become the most recognizable and close to Belarusian hearts. We are glad about that,” said Lukashenko.

“He also recalled the revival of this band, mentioning that few now speak of it. During the period of rampant nationalism in Belarus—actually flourishing for several years before his presidency—some tried to reject everything Russian or Soviet. Society was pressured to turn away from it, but, as you see, society did not accept that message,” the president emphasized.

Lukashenko shared that in the early days of his presidency, he met with members of the band and was well-acquainted with Vladimir Mulyavin, who during a difficult creative period earnestly asked for help to return to the stage.

“Of course, we did everything to bring "Pesnyary" back,” he said.

He also highlighted that the song "Vologda," performed by the group, is well-known, highly valued, and loved both in the city of Vologda, the region, and Belarus.

“All of Russia and Belarus know and love the songs of "Pesnyary" including this seemingly simple but truly great song. Truly, all greatness lies in simplicity,” the Belarusian leader remarked.

Following this warm start, the conversation proceeded very positively. For Governor Filimonov, this visit marked an opening to Belarus—the country he visited for the first time.

“It's a shame. How is it that close, native people—yet it’s our first visit? But I believe this is just the beginning. Whenever you are in Moscow or closer to us, you’ll always find time to visit Belarus. Not only to remind yourself of the great Vologda and of your region (which is important), but also to review how well the agreements we reach are being implemented,” Lukashenko stated.

The President assured that there should be no problems from Belarusian side in this regard and drew attention to key factors that underpin this cooperation—making it solid, reliable, and long-term.

“Firstly, I thank the governors for the cooperation we have today. Without you, there would be no such collaboration, especially in the past. Our relationship wasn't always smooth or bright—challenging times truly unite people. Perhaps, Belarusians and Russians, including our leaders, are brought together by these difficulties. Secondly, collaboration with you is very important to us. Our people hold great respect for the Russian people. As a Soviet person myself, I find it difficult to say this—what about Russians and Belarusians? We are essentially one people. Descended from the same roots, born from the same origins, we are very similar—our principles are the same, and we develop as Slavic nations should. We wish for the warmest and most friendly relations,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Georgy Filimonov, Governor of Vologda Region, Russia:

“In Minsk, I felt a unique sense—as if I was at home. Today, I shared these feelings with my colleagues. Yes, we are representatives of a single tree, a unified Slavic super-ethnos, carriers of one historical and cultural code, with a shared heritage, a common victory (we are meeting during the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory). We deeply value the heroic deeds of our ancestors who created the very possibility for us to live, have children, develop, and pass this legacy from generation to generation.”

Trade with the Russian region is growing—almost $700 million in total in 2024. However, joint projects and mutual interest are expected to elevate this to $1 billion within five years, according to Russians. The president requested a detailed analysis to better define cooperation areas. Vologda imports much Belarusian machinery, focusing on the balance of price and quality.

“We are ready to offer tailored financial programs for Vologda and to ensure service maintenance for all equipment operating in the region. This should be obvious—we shouldn’t even have to discuss it. If we sell equipment somewhere, who will buy it without service? Therefore, at least basic service support must be provided immediately, so people know where to turn for repairs, whether it’s a worn gear or engine,” said Lukashenko.

The topic of tractor manufacturing was also addressed.

“Tractors are very popular in your region and across Russia. Currently, about ten modifications and as many special machines based on our tractors are produced. We are ready to expand this range and are interested in developing joint production,” he noted.

Belarus is ready to supply elevators (which are being replaced en masse across Russia) and food products. These are not major issues, and Belarusian products are sure to be appreciated locally. Collaboration in construction is also seen as promising.

“Our capabilities are well known, and we are ready to work with you not only in construction but also in finishing works and, above all, in providing design services. We have a very strong sector involved in designing industrial plants, public buildings, and housing. If needed, we are prepared to work with you in these areas. There are many avenues for cooperation, and we are ready to consider them. Once again, I thank you for coming to us. Together, we will overcome all difficulties—including those of sanctions,” Lukashenko emphasized.

This absurd pressure has united Belarus and Russia, pushing them to cooperate and think about joint future projects. In Vologda, plans are underway to assemble and later produce machinery like and create a multi-brand service center.

“The official credit service center will serve not only MAZ but also MTZ, Amkodor, and other enterprises. Why? Because today, more than 6,000 Belarusian units are in operation in Vologda. We have proposed to consider establishing such a site in the Rezkov special economic zone—a manufacturing zone launched in 2025 with support from President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government,” said the governor.

Government officials have long discussed shifting from trade to assembly. The industrial sector remains the main focus. The specifics and details have already been addressed. Direct ties between Belarus and Russian regions have always been a priority in bilateral cooperation.

Viktor Karanchevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

“We propose to supply environmentally friendly electric transport by ‘MAZ’ and ‘Belkommunmash’ to the region. Belarusian companies are ready to offer a wide range of passenger vehicles to both municipal and private carriers. We also suggest exploring all current and future cooperation opportunities with ‘Nevsky Lift’ and ‘Mogilevliftmash’.”