Lukashenko to Liu Guozhong: Rest assured that you have reliable friends in the center of Europe
During a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus is a reliable friend of China and the Chinese people and would like to continue to have serious strategic relations with this country, BELTA writes.
"We live in a rather difficult, contradictory time. We often wonder who our friend is, who has ceased to be a friend, who is on the other side of the barricades. But you should know, and I am sure that you know this well, that Belarus is a reliable friend of China and the Chinese people. Not only because these are difficult times and they are not easy for our economy, first of all. But because we have been building open friendly relations for several decades. Rest assured that here, in the center of Europe, you have reliable friends who are ready to facilitate not only our relations, but also to resolve the big issues that the People's Republic of China sets for itself, implementing, first of all, the Belt and Road initiative in many areas. We have never let you down and will not let you down," the head of state said.
Speaking about the development of cooperation, Alexander Lukashenko noted that there are always certain difficulties and difficulties on this all-weather path, but there are very few of them in relations with China. "To our delight, we have practically no such problematic issues. But there is always a desire to move forward. And I am sure that the contracts that we would like to implement with the PRC will be implemented, we would like to have very serious strategic relations with you, as we outlined in our documents," the President emphasized.