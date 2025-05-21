Lukashenko to Liu Guozhong: Rest assured that you have reliable friends in the center of Europe

"We live in a rather difficult, contradictory time. We often wonder who our friend is, who has ceased to be a friend, who is on the other side of the barricades. But you should know, and I am sure that you know this well, that Belarus is a reliable friend of China and the Chinese people. Not only because these are difficult times and they are not easy for our economy, first of all. But because we have been building open friendly relations for several decades. Rest assured that here, in the center of Europe, you have reliable friends who are ready to facilitate not only our relations, but also to resolve the big issues that the People's Republic of China sets for itself, implementing, first of all, the Belt and Road initiative in many areas. We have never let you down and will not let you down," the head of state said.