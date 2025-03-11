3.60 BYN
Lukashenko to Make Official Visit to Russia - Talks with Putin Scheduled for March 13
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will make an official visit to the Russian Federation, as reported by BELTA.
Negotiations with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin are set to take place on March 13 at the Kremlin. The heads of state will meet in a "one-on-one" format, followed by discussions with extended delegations, to talk about the development of cooperation between Belarus and Russia and potential areas for interaction. The leaders will also focus on joint work in integration formats and exchange views on the current international situation.
It is expected that a package of documents will be signed as a result of the negotiations.
The visit's agenda will also include a number of other activities in line with its official status.