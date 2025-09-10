3.64 BYN
Lukashenko: We Have Great Interest in U.S. in Terms of Economy
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is highly interested in the American economy. He stated this at a meeting with U.S. Presidential Representative John Cole, BelTA reports.
The head of state called the economy a key point. "I think you have interests in Belarus and through Belarus in Russia in the economic sphere. Naturally, we have great interest in your global country in terms of the economy," Alexander Lukashenko said.