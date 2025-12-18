3.68 BYN
Lukashenko: We Need to Improve Polonez Multiple Launch Rocket System in Coming Years
Belarus will improve the Polonez multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the coming years. This was announced by Belarusian President and Chairman of the Belarusian People's Congress Alexander Lukashenko at the second session of the VII Belarusian People's Congress BelTA reports.
As the head of state emphasized, Polonez needs to be improved, taking into account developments in electronic warfare, among other things. "The situation has changed a lot. Electronic warfare capabilities are very powerful. We need to protect this rocket so that it is even more accurate, so that it can fly through a window, as I once said. In the coming years, we will receive a more advanced Polonez, but we must produce it ourselves. We made our Polonez—the latest versions—ourselves. And since we know how to make it, we should upgrade it. This is our task—to protect the missile from the impact of electronic warfare," he said.
In this regard, the President pointed out the need to further develop missile production in Belarus. “We do not need strategic missiles. Our main ally (Russia- BelTA's note) and our friend, the People's Republic of China, have such missiles," Alexander Lukashenko said. "God forbid anyone touches the red button on these missiles — that would mean world war. After such a war, it is unlikely that the planet would remain in orbit. These are weapons of deterrence. But we are, of course, developing short- and medium-range missiles, and the Polonez is an example of this."