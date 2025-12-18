Lukashenko: We Need to Improve Polonez Multiple Launch Rocket System in Coming Years

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8b1945c-5b34-47c9-a9fe-005f13a146a4/conversions/437ed472-5a95-42d7-a5d6-0ca9cc6c85e0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8b1945c-5b34-47c9-a9fe-005f13a146a4/conversions/437ed472-5a95-42d7-a5d6-0ca9cc6c85e0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8b1945c-5b34-47c9-a9fe-005f13a146a4/conversions/437ed472-5a95-42d7-a5d6-0ca9cc6c85e0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d8b1945c-5b34-47c9-a9fe-005f13a146a4/conversions/437ed472-5a95-42d7-a5d6-0ca9cc6c85e0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus will improve the Polonez multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the coming years. This was announced by Belarusian President and Chairman of the Belarusian People's Congress Alexander Lukashenko at the second session of the VII Belarusian People's Congress BelTA reports.

As the head of state emphasized, Polonez needs to be improved, taking into account developments in electronic warfare, among other things. "The situation has changed a lot. Electronic warfare capabilities are very powerful. We need to protect this rocket so that it is even more accurate, so that it can fly through a window, as I once said. In the coming years, we will receive a more advanced Polonez, but we must produce it ourselves. We made our Polonez—the latest versions—ourselves. And since we know how to make it, we should upgrade it. This is our task—to protect the missile from the impact of electronic warfare," he said.