Today, negotiations between the presidents of Belarus and Russia will be held in Moscow. Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in the Russian capital for an official visit.

The discussions will focus on promising areas of bilateral cooperation, as well as current international issues. A package of documents is expected to be signed as a result of the negotiations.

This visit marks the first official trip by the Belarusian President to Russia following recent elections, signaling the importance attached to bilateral relations.

For journalists covering the negotiations between Lukashenko and Putin, the task is both easy and challenging. There is always news related to their union, but it often involves reiterating well-known facts about their unprecedented partnership and the long history of their relations.

In terms of politics, mutual understanding is evident, with the frequency of presidential meetings being exceptional for top leaders. They met five times last year alone, not counting summits and phone conversations.

Economically, despite sanctions, growth continues, with trade turnover reaching nearly $52 billion, a record high.

What are Minsk and Moscow working on? They focus on a coordinated industrial policy, ensuring food security, a unified energy market, achieving technological sovereignty, and rational import substitution. There remain numerous questions and challenges, but it is essential to eliminate the remaining barriers to bilateral trade.

A significant aspect of their cooperation is security. As a reminder, in December 2024, Belarus and Russia signed an intergovernmental treaty on security guarantees within the framework of the Union State. The concept of security for the Union has also been approved. Alexander Lukashenko previously stated that signing these documents elevates their strategic alliance and military cooperation to an unprecedented level.