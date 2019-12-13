None of serious people, even at the level of Zelensky, thinks about invading Belarus

Фото БЕЛТА

This is how President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented to journalists in the Kremlin on some calls of "hotheads" in Ukraine on the need for a military invasion of Belarus, BelTA informs.

"Well, let them try. We are waiting for them. But I have to tell you that if someone, is shouting, these are the people who make absolutely no decisions. And none of the serious people, even at the level of President Zelensky, is really thinking about going into Belarus. This is a very serious headache, which will lead to the collapse of the Kiev authorities in military terms. This is just the pranks of some people who are not responsible for anything. They can say anything. We are absolutely calm in this regard," said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko added that the Belarusian side does not hide the fact that he maintains certain contacts with the Ukrainian authorities: "Let them be minimal, but through the channels that help us, the Russians to exchange prisoners of war, to maintain contacts at the humanitarian level. These are normal contacts. We are working together with the Russians here."