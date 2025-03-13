"Our People Understand Very Well Who Our Friends Are and Who Our Enemies Are" - Lukashenko

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus expressed the strong popular support for the country's course of cooperation with Russia, as demonstrated by the recent presidential election results. He made these remarks during negotiations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

"I have thought long about what can be said regarding our relations. They have indeed, as you mentioned, reached a very high level. We are creating a unique entity in the form of a Union State, unlike anything seen in history. We are treading an uncharted path. It is not easy. But, as you said, we have a good reflection in the form of our economy and trade relations. Every year, despite all the challenges—which have been and will be—we continue to grow. This indicates that we are moving in the right direction," the President stated.

Regarding the recent presidential elections in Belarus, Lukashenko noted that such political campaigns always involve a question of choosing between East and West.

"Our elections always reflect a divide between one side and the other. The other side, as was said in a famous film, has fled. A small part has escaped to the West. However, there are still some who remain hidden in Belarus. Some are silent," the head of state observed.

In this context, he pointed out the very high voter turnout in the recent elections and the percentage of votes that supported the incumbent President. "Despite the many inhibiting factors from all sides—those holding back our people, including through the opposition media and others to discourage them from voting," Lukashenko remarked.

The President emphasized that nearly 87% of voters supported him. "This was a vote: 'We are with Russia, our eastern vector is here, our cradle, or is it somewhere else?' And here is the answer. The people provided their answer. This issue has quietly, non-publicly always been at the forefront of our elections. Thus, you should have no doubt. Not only I, but my colleagues, government members, and deputies are proponents of our close relations," the head of state stated.

"We confirmed this in our unified struggle today, the crux of which is the conflict in Ukraine. We have always adhered to this course. It is crucial that the people have demonstrated this. Our people understand very well who our friends are and who our opponents, enemies, and rivals are."