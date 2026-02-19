3.73 BYN
Politico: U.S. Opposes Ukraine's Participation in NATO Summit
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States is demanding that its allies rescind their invitation to Ukraine's participation in the July NATO summit in Ankara, Politico reports. Experts point out that Washington's position—limiting Kiev's participation in international meetings—is primarily driven by the Trump administration's position. It views Zelensky as an obstacle to resolving the Ukrainian conflict and building new agreements with Russia.
Earlier, the NATO Secretary General acknowledged that Ukraine's accession to the alliance is not on the agenda. Rutte also noted that not everyone in NATO wants to participate in arms procurement for Kiev.