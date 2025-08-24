President Alexander Lukashenko outlines key areas of Belarusian cooperation with Vologda Region

President Alexander Lukashenko outlined the key areas of Belarusian cooperation with the Volgograd region during a meeting with Governor Georgy Filimonov, as reported by BELTA.

He emphasized that over the past five years, the trade turnover between Belarus and Volgograd has seen significant growth. "The volume of trade is considerable. Nevertheless, I have asked my aides to analyze the situation further, so I can identify specific areas for collaboration with your region," the Belarusian leader stated.

Lukashenko highlighted Belarus's strength as a machine-building nation, noting that the country exports a substantial amount of equipment. "Volgograd is acquiring various types of our machinery and is familiar with them. Of course, no equipment is without flaws, but we are grateful that you appreciate our products and consider them to be competitively priced and of good quality for your region," he added.

The President also assured that Belarus is open to expanding cooperation with Volgograd in the food sector. "I know you are already successful in this area, but since your region is in the north, perhaps you need certain food products. Just let us know — we are ready to work together," Lukashenko said.

For the first half of 2023, the trade volume between Belarus and Volgograd amounted to $316.4 million, representing a 100.9% increase compared to the same period last year. Over recent years, this figure has shown consistent growth: in 2020, the trade turnover was $335 million, and by 2024, it had reached $678.1 million.