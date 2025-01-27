President and Vice President of Nicaragua Congratulate Alexander Lukashenko on his Election Victory

Weather in Belarus
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has received congratulations from President of Nicaragua Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo on his victory in the presidential election, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
"We are happy and proud of our close, fraternal and revolutionary relations. It is in the context of this combination of desires, goals and compromises for peace, well-being and prosperity of rights that we congratulate you on this historic triumph, which confirms that you are the President of your courageous people to continue to play a major role in the struggle for a new, multipolar world of justice, fraternity and respect," the congratulatory message reads.
"May God continue to bless you with health, energy and joy, and may we continue to work together, Belarus and Nicaragua, the simple and hopeful families of our nations, to grow closer every day, building New Times. May the light of our history continue to illuminate the common good that our peoples deserve on the way to a future of light, life and truth," the leaders wished to Alexander Lukashenko.