President and Vice President of Nicaragua Congratulate Alexander Lukashenko on his Election Victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has received congratulations from President of Nicaragua Jose Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo on his victory in the presidential election, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"We are happy and proud of our close, fraternal and revolutionary relations. It is in the context of this combination of desires, goals and compromises for peace, well-being and prosperity of rights that we congratulate you on this historic triumph, which confirms that you are the President of your courageous people to continue to play a major role in the struggle for a new, multipolar world of justice, fraternity and respect," the congratulatory message reads.