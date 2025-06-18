Next week will be dedicated to Eurasian integration. This year, Belarus is serving as the Chair of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for the third time, and Minsk approaches this mission with utmost responsibility and dedication.

We are anticipating two significant events – not only the EAEU leaders’ summit but also the large-scale Eurasian Economic Forum. The interest is immense, with representatives from thirty or more countries expected to participate. Countries from the CIS, Asia, Africa… Over 2,000 participants have already confirmed their attendance, presenting a substantial challenge for organizers. However, Minsk is well-equipped to host its guests. Nonetheless, the President has urged all responsible parties to extend not only maximum hospitality but also to be prepared substantively.

Lukashenko: Special Attention to the Content of All Events

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that there is much to discuss within the EAEU, but meetings held solely for the sake of meetings are pointless. "The agenda of the Supreme Council must be rich and substantive, aligned with our national interests. The Eurasian Economic Commission has submitted 700 pages of materials – nearly 4 kilograms of documents. Most of these proposals are to be accepted without discussion. If they are ready, agreed upon, and serve our interests and those of other member states, then fine. But if they are hollow, offering no added value to the union, such issues should not be on the agenda," the Belarusian leader stated. "I am speaking about this because, as the Chair, I will be proposing the agenda."

The priorities of Belarus’s Chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2025 have been outlined in Alexander Lukashenko’s address to the heads of EAEU member states.

"They must be implemented. Industrial cooperation, transport policy, financial markets, international positioning, trade expansion, and the social component of integration – each area requires practical results from the decisions we make and the documents we sign," the President emphasized.

Belarusian President’s Stance: Addressing Problematic Topics in the EAEU

The leaders’ agenda includes 14 issues – a substantial list. For Belarusian President Lukashenko, it is crucial to discuss specifics and openly address the pressing problems within the union. Today, there are many challenges. 2025 should be a landmark year for Eurasian integration, solidifying and defining the foundation for the next five years.

Natalya Petkevich news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e9d265e6-75d3-41d8-843d-6e913eea74d9/conversions/e1d0b328-f4e1-46a6-91b5-f104206a05b4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e9d265e6-75d3-41d8-843d-6e913eea74d9/conversions/e1d0b328-f4e1-46a6-91b5-f104206a05b4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e9d265e6-75d3-41d8-843d-6e913eea74d9/conversions/e1d0b328-f4e1-46a6-91b5-f104206a05b4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e9d265e6-75d3-41d8-843d-6e913eea74d9/conversions/e1d0b328-f4e1-46a6-91b5-f104206a05b4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Natalya Petkevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"This year, Belarus is chairing the union. As always, this serves as a valuable push for any integration body because our President does not allow complacency. He consistently surfaces unresolved issues, highlights current concerns, and intensifies focus on them – all to ensure they are addressed. Unfortunately, some institutional problems remain serious and unresolved. These topics must be discussed openly, not hidden, to understand how to move forward and resolve them."

She added that issues related to product labeling and the legalization of goods entering national and Eurasian markets will also be discussed. "There is a significant amount of illegal products circulating. This is not only about revenue, although tax and customs collection are important – but also about protecting our populations from unverified, unclear, and illegal products."

Belarus’s Chairmanship of the EAEU in 2025

Amidst the absurd sanctions and fierce Western competition, Belarus aims to build a unified economic space with Eastern partners. For EAEU members, this often involves seeking compromises on sensitive issues such as energy, trade, transportation, and tariffs.

"Belarus has always been and remains a firm supporter of deepening Eurasian integration and building an effectively functioning common economic space based on trust and mutual understanding," stated the Belarusian leader.

The Effect of Integration: EAEU Economy Grows

Belarus emphasizes innovative development. It is crucial that industrial cooperation progresses without stagnation, that issues of import substitution are actively addressed, and that financing mechanisms operate seamlessly – especially now, given current restrictions. The benefits of integration are already evident.

Vasily Koltashev, Economist and Director of the Institute of New Society (Russia):

"The Eurasian Economic Union has recently demonstrated what is most valuable in today’s global economy – resilience and sustainable economic growth. While Western economies stagnate and largely fail to generate global growth, the economies of the EAEU, along with the Union State of Russia and Belarus, are showing growth and development."

He explained: "This is happening because we are acting correctly, eliminating dangerous imbalances and risks, and developing cooperation through collaboration, trade, and mutual investment."

Global Leaders to Visit Minsk

Minsk is expecting the leaders of the Eurasian "Five": Vladimir Putin, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadyr Japarov. Only the Prime Minister of Armenia will participate via video link, as per tradition. Representatives from observer states – Uzbekistan and Cuba – will also attend. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez will visit officially. Iran’s participation remains uncertain due to regional tensions, but high-level visits are under consideration. Delegations from the UAE, Mongolia, Myanmar, and Nicaragua are also expected.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Foreign Minister:

"The Supreme Economic Council will convene in Minsk, where heads of state will discuss current issues and make important decisions regarding the union’s development prospects in both narrow and broad formats. Additionally, two agreements are planned to be signed – between the EAEU and Mongolia, and between the EAEU and the UAE – which will expand trade and economic relations for member states."

He added, "We hope for an official visit from the Iranian President, though regional circumstances remain complex. We wish for swift resolution and peace in that region."

Major Political Topics on the Agenda at the EAEU Summit