President Hails ‘Triumph of Life’ in Heartfelt Easter Message to Belarusian Orthodox

In a message steeped in reverence and warmth, President Alexander Lukashenko has extended sincere congratulations to the Orthodox Christians of Belarus on the radiant feast of Christ’s Resurrection.

The greeting, released by the presidential press service and reported by BELTA, underscores the holiday’s timeless resonance.

“For each of us, this sacred day is inseparably bound to the triumph of life and the majesty of self-sacrifice,” the President wrote. “Paschal traditions draw us together in the loving embrace of family. The special tenderness of the celebration gently reminds us of our highest calling — to cherish our neighbours and to bring comfort to those who suffer.

Lukashenko went on to highlight how the profound spiritual power of these spring days stirs a deeper awareness of the enduring moral values and noble ideals at the heart of Christianity.

“May the luminous joy of this feast fill our homes with prosperity and concord, and become an endless wellspring of faith, love and compassion,” he wished.

The full presidential greeting reads:

Dear fellow citizens,

I warmly congratulate you on Christ’s Resurrection.

For each of us, this holiday is inseparably linked with the triumph of life and the grandeur of self-sacrifice.

Paschal traditions unite us in the family circle. The special warmth of the celebration reminds us of humanity’s lofty purpose — to care for our neighbours and to help those in need. The spiritual strength of these spring days allows us to truly appreciate the importance of Christian moral values and ideals.

May the bright joy of the holiday bring well-being and harmony into our homes, and remain an inexhaustible source of faith, love and mercy.

Alexander Lukashenko