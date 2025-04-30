President Lukashenko extends warm greetings to Belarusian people on Labor Day

"Peaceful and creative work, which is the basis of the life of the Belarusian people, is a universal recipe for well-being and harmony. Only by relying on our own strength and talents have we built an independent and successful state. In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we address with special warmth and gratitude the war veterans and home front workers, to all who restored the country from ruins. Thanks to your heroism and dedication, today we are building a competitive economy, strengthening political stability, and passing on the accumulated experience to the younger generation in peace and harmony," the congratulations read.