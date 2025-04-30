3.65 BYN
President Lukashenko extends warm greetings to Belarusian people on Labor Day
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his compatriots on Labor Day. This was reported by BELTA with reference to the press service of the head of state.
"Peaceful and creative work, which is the basis of the life of the Belarusian people, is a universal recipe for well-being and harmony. Only by relying on our own strength and talents have we built an independent and successful state. In the year of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, we address with special warmth and gratitude the war veterans and home front workers, to all who restored the country from ruins. Thanks to your heroism and dedication, today we are building a competitive economy, strengthening political stability, and passing on the accumulated experience to the younger generation in peace and harmony," the congratulations read.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that success in all areas - from industry and education to agriculture and medicine - is the result of daily efforts and dedication of every Belarusian.
"I am sincerely grateful to you for your contribution to the prosperity of our Fatherland. I wish everyone well-being and prosperity. May your life be filled with inspiration and new achievements," the President expressed his wishes.