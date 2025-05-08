President Lukashenko: It is our sacred duty to protect peace and preserve true history of the war

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his compatriots on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

He said, "This sacred date for Belarusians is an occasion to reflect on the lessons of the past, to think about the value of peace, and to pay tribute to those who saved humanity from fascism, defended our independence, and secured our happy future. In the hearts of grateful descendants, the memory of each of the millions of defenders of our unyielding Motherland—those tortured and killed by the Nazis, those who fought selflessly on the front lines, in the ranks of partisans and underground fighters, who worked tirelessly in the rear, and after liberation, rebuilt the country from ruins—remains alive."

Alexander Lukashenko noted that such an example of exceptional courage and patriotism unites us, makes us stronger, and inspires contemporary generations to accomplish noble deeds in the name of our beloved Belarus.

"We are proud of the brave generation of victors, and our duty before them is to cherish peace on our land and to keep the truth about that distant war alive, filling its chronicles with names, events, and facts that time has erased," the President emphasized.

On this significant anniversary of the immortal feat, I wish everyone good health, kindness, and well-being.

Happy anniversary of the Great Victory!