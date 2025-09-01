On September 3, on Tiananmen Square, Beijing, a grand military parade took place to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Japanese militarism and the end of the World War II. Among the distinguished participants was Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The event was also attended by leaders from the Global South, representing a significant portion of humanity. Each of them was personally welcomed by China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

Before the parade commenced, President Lukashenko engaged in a cordial conversation with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who extended an invitation to visit his country at a convenient time.

All the honored guests were seated on a lofty tribune overlooking Tiananmen Square.

For China, the war concluded on September 2, 1945. The defeat of Japan became a symbol of national unity and resilience. Yet, at what cost? Chinese sources estimate the losses at around 35 million lives.

The scale of the event was fitting—45 parade units representing all branches of the People's Liberation Army, including the space forces, information support troops, and cyber warfare units.

During the parade, President Xi Jinping emphasized: "History reminds us that the entire world is interconnected by shared interests and a common destiny. Only when different countries and nations treat each other as equals, living in peace and harmony, can we safeguard collective security, eradicate the roots of war, and prevent the repetition of tragic history." The Chinese leader also expressed heartfelt gratitude to foreign governments that had supported and assisted China in countering external aggression, warmly welcoming the international guests present at the ceremony.

This year holds particular significance for both China and Belarus. The most tragic event in Belarusian history was the Great Patriotic War, which claimed the lives of every third Belarusian. The nation deeply values peace and diligently preserves its historical memory, exemplified by a grand parade held in Minsk in honor of the Great Victory.

The celebrations in Beijing coincided with the historic Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, gathering over 20 world leaders. Belarus participated in the forum for the first time as a full member of the organization.

President Lukashenko congratulated China on the 80th anniversary of Victory: "Events like this demonstrate that the great Chinese people, together with the friendly members of the SCO, will not allow history to be rewritten. We stood together then, and I believe that in the future, just as the Soviet and Chinese peoples once united, we will continue to shape the destiny of humanity."