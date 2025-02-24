President of Belarus comments on selecting candidates for new government

"I see the media is already starting to overthink: “Ah, the government! Who will be there - who will not be..." They have simply forgotten, journalists, bloggers and others, especially not from our side, that the government is formed not after the elections. We have been gradually forming the government before the elections for several months, six months, and a year or so, appointing ministers and so on. We have almost half of the Cabinet, members of the government already working for less than a year. That is, they are newly appointed people," the head of state said. - But the leadership and top officials and others – all the positions under the purview of the President - these people are subject to consideration”.