President of Belarus comments on selecting candidates for new government
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has commented on the process of selecting candidates for the new government, among other things. He made the relevant statements while receiving a report from Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova, BelTA informs.
"I see the media is already starting to overthink: “Ah, the government! Who will be there - who will not be..." They have simply forgotten, journalists, bloggers and others, especially not from our side, that the government is formed not after the elections. We have been gradually forming the government before the elections for several months, six months, and a year or so, appointing ministers and so on. We have almost half of the Cabinet, members of the government already working for less than a year. That is, they are newly appointed people," the head of state said. - But the leadership and top officials and others – all the positions under the purview of the President - these people are subject to consideration”.
Alexander Lukashenko brought to mind that he had instructed to consider these matters and make proposals on candidates for the special commission, which includes Natalia Kochanova. "To have more opinions. I know you more than once discussed the personalities of the candidates. What have you come to?” - the President asked.