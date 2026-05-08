President of Belarus congratulated foreign leaders on Victory Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko sent congratulations to foreign leaders on Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, the presidential press service reported

Congratulatory messages were sent to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and that country's first President Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen People, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, as well as the people of Moldova and Ukraine.

Addressing the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the sacred date of May 9 is forever inscribed in the destinies of the Soviet peoples, and decades later, the greatness of the heroic deeds of the Fatherland's heroes remains undiminished.

"The memory of those who, at the cost of incredible efforts and their own lives, gave us freedom is a moral compass and a warning against repeating the tragedies of the past," the head of state noted.

The President of Belarus expressed his conviction that the friendship between peoples, which withstood the harsh trials of wartime, remains an unshakable foundation for strengthening good-neighborly relations and expanding comprehensive cooperation.

In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Belarusian head of state noted: "In the year marking the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War, we are especially acutely aware of the true price of Victory and the greatness of the heroism of soldiers and home front workers. Their unwavering fortitude and dedication forever determined the fate of our fraternal peoples and all of humanity, granting future generations the right to freedom and creative labor. The memory of those harsh years is an integral part of the spiritual and historical heritage of Belarus and Russia, serving as a solid foundation for mutual trust and genuine alliance. This is precisely why I believe that the Union State is called upon to be at the forefront of processes aimed at overcoming the current global security crisis on the planet."

Congratulating the people of Ukraine on Victory Day, the head of state noted: "Belarusians and Ukrainians stood side by side during terrible trials, experiencing the pain of loss and the joy of the long-awaited spring of 1945. Today, it is crucial to pass on to posterity the truth about the joint struggle against Nazism, which was a manifestation of boundless strength and unity. Belarus remembers the Ukrainian heroes who sacrificed their lives to liberate the Belarusian land. Any attempts to rewrite history and sow mistrust between our peoples are doomed to failure."

Alexander Lukashenko wished Ukrainian veterans of the Great Patriotic War good health and longevity, and the people of Ukraine the speedy establishment of peace and harmony.

In his congratulatory message to the President and people of Georgia, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Belarus sacredly honors the memory of the natives of Georgia who, shoulder to shoulder with the sons of Belarus, fought against Nazism and made a significant contribution to the liberation of the Belarusian land. "I am confident that the legacy and values of our fathers and grandfathers, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of future generations, will continue to be a reliable foundation for Belarusian-Georgian friendship," the head of state noted.

In his congratulatory message to the people of Moldova, Alexander Lukashenko noted that Victory Day embodies shared memory and immeasurable gratitude to the generation of victors who persevered at the cost of countless sacrifices in the bloodiest war in human history, winning us the right to life and independence. "This year, we celebrate the 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Belarus and Moldova from the Nazi invaders. I am convinced that the traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, forged in those harsh and difficult times, will not allow the immortal feat of the heroes to be forgotten or the events of the Great Patriotic War to be falsified," the President of Belarus emphasized.