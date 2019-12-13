Search
President of Belarus greets President of Azerbaijan on his birthday
24.12.2024
07:13
President
Lukashenko noted that Russia is ready to supply gas to Germany
3 hours ago
“I think a dozen so far.” Lukashenko on how many “Oreshnik” complexes will be delivered to Belarus
3 hours ago
Lukashenko on the EAEU summit: Debates were very serious - from wages to oil and gas
3 hours ago
Lukashenko to announce goals of the Belarusian presidency in EAEU in 2025
10 hours ago
Politics
Belarus to open its embassy in the Vatican
25.12.2024
19:15
Candidates to Belarusian presidency announced
23.12.2024
14:53
CEC announces number of people who signed in support of presidential candidates
23.12.2024
11:54
Belarusian Foreign Ministry regrets that Poland has chosen the path of escalation
19.12.2024
20:10
Following talks, Belarus and Oman sign cooperation documents
18.12.2024
11:27
Society
Markevich: Justice and capitalism are not very compatible.
10 hours ago
Areall migrants second-class citizens for Poles? Yana Mendeleva about Polish "hospitality"
24 hours ago
What is SIRIUS-2023 project doing and how did Belarusians manage to visit the Moon thanks to it?
25.12.2024
21:32
Belarusian embassy to open at the Holy See
24.12.2024
11:06
Economy
Agrarians of Belarus set two new records in 2024
12 hours ago
Belarusian companies actively entering UAE market
21.12.2024
22:05
Investors are increasingly interested in building mining farms in Belarus
20.12.2024
12:20
Should a second NPP be built in Belarus? Ministry of Energy tells when a decision will be made
20.12.2024
12:00
First batch of BELARUS tractors rolls off assembly line in Cuba
16.12.2024
12:13
In the world
Path to nowhere -Lavrov speaks out on ceasefire with Ukraine
8 hours ago
FSB prevents series of assassination attempts on high-ranking military officials in Moscow
12 hours ago
NATO not ready to confront Russia without US participation
12 hours ago
Denmark frightened by Trump's intentions
25.12.2024
12:03
Regions
National and information security issues discussed at dialogue platform in Minsk District
13.12.2024
14:40
Large-scale events to be held tonight at Brest Fortress
21.06.2021
21:49
Victory Train arrives in Grodno
19.06.2021
16:03
Patriotic rally "For Belarus!" held in Mogilev Region
22.05.2021
20:29
Students of Grodno Medical University work in hospitals and outpatient clinics
21.12.2020
09:21
Incidents
AFU missile strike on Rylsk in Kursk Region kills 5 people
21.12.2024
09:50
Israeli strikes kill over 30 people in Gaza in 24 hours
20.12.2024
07:30
Security Service of Ukraine confirms involvement in organizing murder of General Kirillov
17.12.2024
17:42
16-year-old teenager from Belarus beaten to unconsciousness in Bialystok downtown
27.11.2024
09:47
Horizon
Daffodil blooming season in Botanical Garden: more than 420 varieties in collection
22.05.2022
11:37
Ministry of Internal Affairs posts list of extremist formations on its website
18.10.2021
22:04
Belarusian giant spoon to break Guinness record
14.06.2021
11:06
2020 Year of the Rat: What astrologers say
13.12.2019
23:06