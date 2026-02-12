President of Belarus Personally Inspects Combat Readiness of Armed Forces

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e09b059-f0c8-4e6e-b989-7358283f8b84/conversions/8bf19948-db12-4ebf-8578-220b71f711f3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e09b059-f0c8-4e6e-b989-7358283f8b84/conversions/8bf19948-db12-4ebf-8578-220b71f711f3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e09b059-f0c8-4e6e-b989-7358283f8b84/conversions/8bf19948-db12-4ebf-8578-220b71f711f3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4e09b059-f0c8-4e6e-b989-7358283f8b84/conversions/8bf19948-db12-4ebf-8578-220b71f711f3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko personally inspects the combat readiness of the Armed Forces. The head of state has arrived at the 227th combined arms training ground in the Borisovsky district as part of snap drills, BelTA informs.

As reported, the large-scale inspection of the Armed Forces, ordered by the President of Belarus, began on January 16. The primary goal is to obtain an objective picture, the actual state of the troops, and assess the performance of servicemen. This is why the event is unannounced. A key feature of the inspection is its arrangement. The head of state places military units on combat readiness, bypassing the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

Alexander Lukashenko is personally overseeing the inspection and regularly hears reports from the State Secretary of the Security Council.

At a meeting on February 3, the head of state explained the system under which the inspection is structured as follows: "I trust everyone. But this is a snap inspection conducted by the Commander-in-Chief. And I want to see how the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense will handle this snap inspection."