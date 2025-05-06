3.68 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.41 BYN
President of Belarus Presents To Lam with Order of Friendship of Peoples
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam was awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples. The corresponding executive order was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the head of state.
To Lam is given this honorable award for his significant contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Belarus and Vietnam.