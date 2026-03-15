President of Belarus Sees Potential to Double Trade Turnover with Kazakhstan

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f22c9b49-f0c2-479c-a1c8-048c82227b84/conversions/7791d912-9828-4769-beb4-ffbb517f1e17-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f22c9b49-f0c2-479c-a1c8-048c82227b84/conversions/7791d912-9828-4769-beb4-ffbb517f1e17-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f22c9b49-f0c2-479c-a1c8-048c82227b84/conversions/7791d912-9828-4769-beb4-ffbb517f1e17-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f22c9b49-f0c2-479c-a1c8-048c82227b84/conversions/7791d912-9828-4769-beb4-ffbb517f1e17-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko sees potential to double trade turnover with Kazakhstan. This was discussed at a meeting with Timur Zhaksylykov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus, BelTA informs.

The President noted that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Belarus among the Central Asian countries. "It's a huge country, with a huge population. We have very good ties and very promising plans for cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The head of state noted that the current level of mutual trade in goods and services is quite high – over $1.5 billion. But, as they say, there's always room for improvement, so the two sides are making ambitious plans for the future. "We can easily double our trade turnover. We are committed to this," the President emphasized.

Trade turnover between Belarus and Kazakhstan in 2025 amounted to approximately $1.383 billion, the highest figure since 2021. Belarus maintains a positive balance, with exports last year amounting to approximately $1.078 billion. Belarus primarily supplies Kazakhstan with cheese, cottage cheese, milk and cream, sausages, meat products, beef, and wood-based panels.