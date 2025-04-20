Recently, during a working visit to the Vitebsk Region and while touring the agrarian town of Kopys, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus made an emphatic statement regarding urban development. He asserted that the thoughtless construction of buildings and the migration of people into large cities must come to an end.

The head of state highlighted the significant demand for housing kits from the Ministry of Forestry, which needs to be adequately met. "We need to produce more; the demand is there," the President remarked. He cautioned, however, about the importance of maintaining reasonable pricing policies to ensure that the public does not abandon these products.

Speaking more broadly about housing policy, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that construction should primarily occur where there is a clear demand from enterprises and employers—essentially, it should be tailored to specific needs. "We must put an end to this reckless construction and the unchecked influx of people into major cities," the President underscored.