President of Belarus: We Must Cease Reckless Construction and Influx of People into Big Cities
Recently, during a working visit to the Vitebsk Region and while touring the agrarian town of Kopys, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus made an emphatic statement regarding urban development. He asserted that the thoughtless construction of buildings and the migration of people into large cities must come to an end.
The head of state highlighted the significant demand for housing kits from the Ministry of Forestry, which needs to be adequately met. "We need to produce more; the demand is there," the President remarked. He cautioned, however, about the importance of maintaining reasonable pricing policies to ensure that the public does not abandon these products.
Speaking more broadly about housing policy, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that construction should primarily occur where there is a clear demand from enterprises and employers—essentially, it should be tailored to specific needs. "We must put an end to this reckless construction and the unchecked influx of people into major cities," the President underscored.
In turn, Minister of Forestry Alexander Kulik appealed for permission to allow workers in the forestry system to purchase their rental housing after ten years of tenancy, contingent upon their diligent service to the enterprise. "If only we could grant them the right to privatize after ten years for those who have been conscientious..." he expressed.