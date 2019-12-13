3.36 RUB
President presents "For Spiritual Revival" awards
Creators of true art and the guardian of the people's soul. Today, the President presented the "For Spiritual Revival" awards, special awards to cultural and art figures, and the "Belarusian Sports Olympus" special award.
This has become an established tradition of the holidays at the beginning of the year. All the winners of the special awards are people who have dedicated their lives to selfless service. They preserve the people's memory, revive the historical and cultural heritage, and educate true patriots.
Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the award winners are true devotees, creators of true art, and guardians of the soul of the Belarusian people.
"Today, we celebrate the merits of cultural figures who preserve and enrich the national treasury, awaken interest in folk crafts, and foster respect for our traditions," he said.
Among the awardees are also clergymen, doctors, social workers - caring people who extended a helping hand to those who faced difficulties. Selflessly, at the call of the heart, they care for children in difficult life situations.
"We are proud of the successes of our famous athletes and coaches at the largest world tournaments, who were awarded the "Belarusian Sports Olympus" award, - the Belarusian leader emphasized.
Now, when the country is preparing to celebrate the sacred date - the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory - it is important not only to preserve the memory, but also to look confidently to the future.
The significance of the laureates' achievements lies in this perspective. They direct all people to good deeds.
He thanked the laureates for their achievements and victories, noting that something else is also important: "The significance of your work is much greater than you may realize. Each of your successes inspires many Belarusians to new deeds, just as kind, humane and very necessary. That is why, year after year, we meet on this stage with people who are driven by the most sincere feelings - loyalty to their calling and love for their native land. It is thanks to you, dear laureates, your service to high ideals that we successfully confront the challenges that our time poses to us. The time of chaos, wars, devaluation of true values. And the truth is simple: at the heart of any human activity there is spirituality and morality - a life-giving elixir for culture, a strong connection between generations and traditions. They are the basis of the unity of a nation that knows its history, honors the heritage of its ancestors and cares about the future. The basis of what determines the character of the people."
