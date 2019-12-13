President presents "For Spiritual Revival" awards

Creators of true art and the guardian of the people's soul. Today, the President presented the "For Spiritual Revival" awards, special awards to cultural and art figures, and the "Belarusian Sports Olympus" special award.

This has become an established tradition of the holidays at the beginning of the year. All the winners of the special awards are people who have dedicated their lives to selfless service. They preserve the people's memory, revive the historical and cultural heritage, and educate true patriots.

Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that the award winners are true devotees, creators of true art, and guardians of the soul of the Belarusian people.

"Today, we celebrate the merits of cultural figures who preserve and enrich the national treasury, awaken interest in folk crafts, and foster respect for our traditions," he said.

Among the awardees are also clergymen, doctors, social workers - caring people who extended a helping hand to those who faced difficulties. Selflessly, at the call of the heart, they care for children in difficult life situations.

"We are proud of the successes of our famous athletes and coaches at the largest world tournaments, who were awarded the "Belarusian Sports Olympus" award, - the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Now, when the country is preparing to celebrate the sacred date - the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory - it is important not only to preserve the memory, but also to look confidently to the future.

The significance of the laureates' achievements lies in this perspective. They direct all people to good deeds.