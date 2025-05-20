Responsibility of Employers for Foreign Workers Introduced in Belarus by Presidential Decree

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed Decree No. 202 on May 21, titled "On Enhancing the Role of Employers in the Field of Foreign Labor Migration," which establishes the responsibilities of employers regarding foreign workers. This was reported by the Belarusian presidential press service.

To strengthen requirements for attracting foreign labor—excluding citizens of EAEU member states—additional obligations have been placed on employers. These include visiting migrants at their residences to assess living conditions, taking necessary measures to address any violations found, and informing relevant state authorities. Employers will also be required to organize mandatory testing of migrants for proficiency in Russian or Belarusian.

Employers must conclude employment contracts with migrants within 30 days of their entry into Belarus. Additionally, temporary transfer of such workers to another employer is prohibited to prevent the misuse of their labor without following the proper procedures for engaging foreign specialists.

Employers will also be responsible for monitoring the activities and living conditions of migrants, including designating persons accountable for such oversight.