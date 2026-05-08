Sacred Date for Every Belarusian: Lukashenko Greets Nation on 81st Anniversary of Great Victory

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated his fellow citizens on the 81st anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

“9 May 1945 has forever become a sacred date for every Belarusian, a powerful reminder of the great feat performed by the soldiers of the Red Army, partisans and underground fighters — our grandfathers and great-grandfathers — who brought peace and freedom to our native land and to all humanity. Today we are increasingly aware of our responsibility to preserve the fragile peace on our planet so that the tragedy of the past is never repeated.

That is why Belarus calls upon all states to choose dialogue instead of conflict, creation instead of destruction, and the preservation of the Great Victory’s legacy for the sake of a happy future for new generations. It is our sacred duty to prove ourselves worthy of the memory of our heroic ancestors, who withstood the harshest trials, crushed fascism and raised our war-torn country from the ruins. We bow our heads in deepest gratitude to our dear veterans. Eternal memory to the fallen soldiers, patriots and innocent victims of this merciless war,” the Head of State emphasised.

Alexander Lukashenko expressed his firm conviction that the truth about the Great Victory will continue to serve as that lofty moral compass which binds generations, shapes our values, unites us and inspires us to build and create.

The President wished all his compatriots robust health, kindness and prosperity.

Full text of the President’s congratulations:

Dear compatriots!

I congratulate you on the 81st anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

9 May 1945 has forever become a sacred date for every Belarusian, reminding us of the great feat of the Red Army soldiers, partisans and underground fighters — our grandfathers and great-grandfathers — who brought peace and freedom to our native land and to all humanity.

Today we are ever more conscious of our responsibility to safeguard the fragile security on the planet so that the tragedy of the past is never repeated. That is why Belarus calls on all states to choose dialogue over conflict, development over destruction, and the preservation of the Great Victory’s legacy for the sake of a happy future for coming generations.

It is our duty to be worthy of the memory of our heroic ancestors, who endured the most severe trials, defeated fascism and raised our wounded country from the ruins. We bow low to our dear veterans. Eternal memory to the fallen soldiers, patriots and innocent victims of this merciless war.

I am convinced that the truth about the Great Victory will forever remain that lofty moral truth which binds generations, defines our values, unites us and inspires us to create.

I wish you all robust health, kindness and prosperity.

Happy Victory Day!

Alexander Lukashenko