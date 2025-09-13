news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d10447aa-9077-4c11-a5ba-b4a9b4ac3648/conversions/6eee66e5-03fe-42cb-9745-cdfb587884dc-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d10447aa-9077-4c11-a5ba-b4a9b4ac3648/conversions/6eee66e5-03fe-42cb-9745-cdfb587884dc-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d10447aa-9077-4c11-a5ba-b4a9b4ac3648/conversions/6eee66e5-03fe-42cb-9745-cdfb587884dc-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d10447aa-9077-4c11-a5ba-b4a9b4ac3648/conversions/6eee66e5-03fe-42cb-9745-cdfb587884dc-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In an interview for the Razvedchik publication of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko shared his thoughts on one of the main lessons of the crisis around Ukraine in relations with the collective West.

He commented on the belated revelations of the European participants in the Minsk negotiations of 2015, who, according to them, did not intend to implement the agreements, but only "buy time" for the Kiev regime. The head of state also spoke about the prospects for further dialogue with such 'partners'.

The President noted that although these confessions were unexpected, he was not surprised: "It was unexpected, because from politicians of such a level (and they considered themselves to be in the pantheon of world leaders, right?) You still expect some consistency, seriousness, thoroughness. On the other hand, the admissions of the European leaders that they came to the negotiating platform wearing a mask were not news. "They are used to lying, this is their style."

He recalled historical examples of Western deception - after the victory over Hitler's Germany, some Nazis were convicted, others were hidden in the United States, Argentina or Canada; after the collapse of the USSR, disarmament proceeded in unequal proportions. "We have always been lied to," the Belarusian leader concluded.

In 2015, Belarus sincerely prepared for negotiations in Minsk, seeing the West as a responsible partner. "We expected that the agreements signed in Minsk would lay a solid foundation for long-term stabilization," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The negotiations lasted 17 hours without sleep, with emotional arguments, but with the goal of stopping the bloodshed and restoring peace. However, according to Merkel and Hollande, as they said, they came to lull vigilance, gather strength and throw "logs on the Ukrainian fire".

"So why you are upset today that Trump does not invite you? Why should he communicate with politicians whose reputation is below the baseboard," the President asked. In his opinion, U.S. President Donald Trump needs partners and opponents on an equal footing, and such are now in the SCO and BRICS - new centers of power that are gaining weight and will have to be reckoned with.

Alexander Lukashenko mentioned the SCO Summit, where he listened attentively to the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. "His global initiative is governance based on equality and justice. Xi proposes sovereign equality, the primacy of international law, and multilateralism," the President noted.

According to him, this is what is needed to resolve the accumulated problems and restore the trust lost due to the adventures of the European Union. "And given the initial conditions that we have as a result of the confessions of its leaders, there is no trust in our Western neighbors. I do not know how we can do business with them in principle," the Belarusian leader stated.

There is no alternative to peace talks on Ukraine, the President is sure, but it must be an open and respectful dialogue taking into account the interests of all parties. "We can only believe that President Trump really wants to put an end to this conflict," he said.

Alexander Lukashenko positively assessed Trump's role at the meeting in Alaska, where he acted as a mediator who wanted to learn Russia's position first-hand.

The head of Belarus had a frank telephone talk with Trump, during which they discussed Ukraine: "I outlined my vision, my point of view to Trump. He listened to it. Well, how useful our conversation was before the meeting in Alaska - he knows better."