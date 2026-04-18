“They Know the Real Picture”: Lukashenko Firmly Dismisses Election Fraud Allegations

In his interview with RT, reported by state news agency BELTA, the president pointed out that this reality is not seriously disputed — “not even by our fugitives, nor by the Americans or the Europeans.”

“Why did the Americans go into negotiations with me?” he asked. “Because they know the real picture: they know who actually governs the country and what the real role of this exiled opposition is. Yes, some forces in the West would like them to have strength, to return to Belarus and seize power. But that is too presumptuous. It will not happen. They understand this, which is why they talk to the authorities who truly hold power here.”