“Trump Showed America Is Not a Super-Force ” — Lukashenko in Blunt RT Interview

In his nearly two-hour interview with RT host Rick Sanchez, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko delivered a sharp and unusually direct assessment of the United States and President Donald Trump’s role in global affairs.

According to Lukashenko, Trump — despite his impulsiveness and occasional “stupidities” — has performed a valuable service for the world: he has exposed the true face and the very real limits of American power.

“Trump has shown the entire world that your United States of America are not omnipotent,” Lukashenko stated.

“They are a superpower by their strength, but not a super-force.”

The Belarusian leader pointed directly to the recent U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran as proof of this limitation. What began as a bold adventure, he argued, demonstrated that even the mightiest military machine has clear boundaries. The same logic, he warned, applies even more strongly to potential confrontations with far larger adversaries.

America’s Limits Exposed

Lukashenko was particularly emphatic when addressing Washington’s two main strategic rivals:

China:

“If the Americans couldn’t handle Iran, they will never be able to handle China. Don’t even try. The power there is something they will never cope with.”

Russia:

“Russia has an enormous territory. They won’t achieve anything with missiles. The missiles will run out faster than Russian territory. Iran has already shown this.”

He stressed that even the American leadership has now been forced to recognize this new reality: the United States is a superpower, but not an all-powerful “super-force.”

A Cautious Hope for the Future

When asked whether the world could one day see nations standing “shoulder to shoulder” for a brighter common future instead of confronting each other, Lukashenko responded with cautious realism:

“God willing, that time will come. But looking at the current situation, it is hard for me to believe it will happen soon.”

Nevertheless, he suggested that Trump’s tenure might ultimately contribute to a more balanced world order. By demonstrating the limits of U.S. capabilities so openly, Trump has compelled Washington to think more soberly about other nations’ interests — even within the Western Hemisphere.

“You, Americans, must stop and understand that besides your interests — Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, the Panama Canal and so on — there are other countries that have their own legitimate interests,” Lukashenko warned.

He concluded that while Trump has done “a lot of bad things,” he has also rendered an important service by revealing the boundaries of American power:

“This situation may lead to Americans being forced to take other countries’ interests into account. And that means a brighter future may not be so far away.”