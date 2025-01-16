RU
BY
ENG

3.38 RUB

3.47 USD

3.57 EUR

Search
NewsVideo gallery
Online streaming

Minsk

Logo
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsCultureHealthTechnologyIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Unexpected personnel decisions by Belarusian President

Unexpected personnel decisions by Belarusian President