Unprecedented Decline in Birth Rate: Lukashenko Proposes His Approach to Solving the Problem

During his address, President Alexander Lukashenko proposed creating a national stereotype to overcome the demographic crisis, BELTA reports.

The head of state noted that today, all developed countries are facing an unprecedented decline in birth rates and an aging population. Unfortunately, Belarus is no exception.

The President recalled that Belarus maintains a leading position globally in providing medical care to mothers and children and has long maintained low infant, child, and maternal mortality rates, which is a tremendous achievement. But this is no longer enough, Alexander Lukashenko is confident.

To maintain population size, families must have three children, the head of state emphasized. This statement was met with applause.

The President pointed out that sufficient financial incentives have been implemented. Before the birth of a child, expectant mothers are provided with free, comprehensive medical care, substantial child benefits are paid, family capital is provided, and the country keeps childcare fees as low as possible, subsidizing them from the budget.

"But economic measures aren't always the only reason. I often repeat: we can't force children to have children with money. And the experience of the last decade has confirmed this. The most difficult thing is to combat stereotypes imposed through the internet, films, and advertising. We must also consider how the image of a successful businessman unburdened by family influences the minds of young people," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "We will not reverse these global trends; we will not close ourselves off from them. The trend toward non-traditional families is the same thing. And all of this looks like a global project against humanity."

"But what's stopping us from creating our own, national stereotype? We've already been through this. The Belarusian one. We need to restore the image of the mother to the forefront. Today, she can be both a businesswoman and a successful woman, even with three or more children. There are examples. In politics, in sports, and in other areas," the President said.