107 Drones Destroyed Over Russian Territory Overnight

The Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 107 Ukrainian drones over various regions of the country during the night. This information was reported by TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"From 21:00 Moscow time on April 3 to 05:00 Moscow time on April 4, the air defense units intercepted and destroyed 107 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type: 34 over the Kursk region, 30 over the Orel Region, 18 over the Lipetsk Region, 7 over the Kaluga Region, 4 over the Rostov Region, 4 over the waters of the Azov Sea, 3 drones over the Tambov Region and the Moscow Region, 2 over the Bryansk Region, and 1 drone over the Voronezh and Tula regions," the ministry reported.

According to the Governor of Bryansk Region, Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones in the region. "Operational and emergency services are working on-site," he stated.