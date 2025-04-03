3.66 BYN
107 Drones Destroyed Over Russian Territory Overnight
The Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 107 Ukrainian drones over various regions of the country during the night. This information was reported by TASS, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"From 21:00 Moscow time on April 3 to 05:00 Moscow time on April 4, the air defense units intercepted and destroyed 107 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type: 34 over the Kursk region, 30 over the Orel Region, 18 over the Lipetsk Region, 7 over the Kaluga Region, 4 over the Rostov Region, 4 over the waters of the Azov Sea, 3 drones over the Tambov Region and the Moscow Region, 2 over the Bryansk Region, and 1 drone over the Voronezh and Tula regions," the ministry reported.
According to the Governor of Bryansk Region, Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones in the region. "Operational and emergency services are working on-site," he stated.
Governor Igor Artemov of Lipetsk region also confirmed that there were no casualties or damage in his area. Similarly, Orel Governor Andrei Klychkov reported that there were no injuries or damages following the interception of the attack. "One of the most significant mass attacks by enemy drones on the Orel Region occurred last night—30 drones were intercepted. Thanks to our air defense forces—there are no damages or casualties, and operational checks are underway at the incident sites," the regional head noted on his Telegram channel.