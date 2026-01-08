15-Year-Old Girl Suffers from Actions of enlistment officers in Ukraine

Forced mobilization in Ukraine is becoming dangerous not only for men of conscription age but also for their families.

Horrific footage came from Rivne Region. During a "hunt" by employees of the Territorial Recruitment Center for a man, a 15-year-old girl was injured. Military enlistment officers tried to break into a house, but their path was blocked by a Ukrainian woman and her grandmother. A gas spray was directly sprayed into the face of the minor.