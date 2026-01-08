3.67 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.46 BYN
15-Year-Old Girl Suffers from Actions of enlistment officers in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
15-Year-Old Girl Suffers from Actions of enlistment officers in Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/806fb0c7-c21d-4107-95e8-7ba127648ae5/conversions/424e55f4-d066-4b72-972d-619e962385f3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/806fb0c7-c21d-4107-95e8-7ba127648ae5/conversions/424e55f4-d066-4b72-972d-619e962385f3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/806fb0c7-c21d-4107-95e8-7ba127648ae5/conversions/424e55f4-d066-4b72-972d-619e962385f3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/806fb0c7-c21d-4107-95e8-7ba127648ae5/conversions/424e55f4-d066-4b72-972d-619e962385f3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Forced mobilization in Ukraine is becoming dangerous not only for men of conscription age but also for their families.
Horrific footage came from Rivne Region. During a "hunt" by employees of the Territorial Recruitment Center for a man, a 15-year-old girl was injured. Military enlistment officers tried to break into a house, but their path was blocked by a Ukrainian woman and her grandmother. A gas spray was directly sprayed into the face of the minor.
The man managed to lock himself in the apartment and avoided detention. The regional enlistment office announced that they have launched an investigation following the incident.