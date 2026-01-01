3.71 BYN
24 people were killed in Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on a cafe and hotel in Kherson Region
Tragic news is coming from Russia. 24 people were killed and over 50 were injured in a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strike on a cafe and hotel in the Kherson Region. This was announced by the governor of the Kherson Region.
Volodymyr Saldo emphasized that the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a site where civilians were celebrating the New Year. Three UAVs struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. Many were burned alive. A child died. Five children are currently hospitalized.
What is particularly cynical is that the strike was carried out after a reconnaissance drone had been operating, almost at the stroke of midnight. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the terrorist attack.