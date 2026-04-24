Armed groups seize several military facilities in Mali

Armed groups have seized several military facilities in Mali, interfax.ru reports, citing Western media.

"The Malian army stated that armed 'terrorist' groups attacked several military facilities in the country on Saturday, (...) in West Africa, and fighting continues," France 24 reports.

According to eyewitnesses and an Associated Press correspondent, gunfire was heard in several areas, including the international airport in the capital, Bamako.

According to eyewitnesses and a security source, gunshots were also heard in Kati, the hometown of transitional government President Assimi Goita, as well as the northern city of Gao and the central city of Sevara.

Mali has been fighting jihadist groups for over a decade.

In 2012, the Tuareg rebelled in Mali. In 2014, the government and several Tuareg movements signed a ceasefire agreement, and in 2015, a peace treaty. However, the destabilization of the country led to increased activity by radical Islamist groups, and the security crisis subsequently spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. This was one of the reasons for the military coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger in 2020-2023.