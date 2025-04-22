At least 25 Tourists Killed in Shooting in Jammu and Kashmir, India

At least 25 tourists were killed and approximately two dozen more injured in a shooting incident in the Jammu and Kashmir union territory in northern India. TASS, citing the news portal The Print, reported the initial figures.

Other Indian media outlets are reporting varying casualty counts, ranging from one to five fatalities. Indian authorities have not yet released official figures on the number of dead or injured. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, stated that "this attack is far larger than any directed at civilians in recent years."

The incident occurred in Pahalgam, near the Baysaran Valley, where unidentified armed assailants opened fire on tourists ascending a trail. Security forces and medical personnel rushed to the scene after the shooting. Details of the incident are still emerging. Local authorities have labeled the attack as a terrorist act.