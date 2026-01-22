Data of 149 Million Users Discovered Publicly Available Online

An unprotected database containing approximately 149 million usernames and passwords from various countries was discovered online, BelTA reports, citing Wired.

The database was publicly accessible and viewable through a standard web browser. It contained approximately 48 million Gmail accounts, 17 million Facebook accounts, 4 million Netflix accounts, and approximately 780,000 TikTok logins. Login information for banking services, government systems, streaming platforms, and other resources was also included.

Jeremy Fowler, the security analyst who discovered the database, was unable to find any information about its ownership or management. After contacting his hosting provider, the database was shut down because it violated the terms of the service agreement.

The credentials could have been obtained using malware that steals information from infected devices, including by intercepting keystrokes.