A significant wildfire in Poland's Bebzhan National Park, approximately 40 kilometers off the Belarusian border, has consumed 450 hectares of forest. The fire, fueled by the remnants of a carelessly ignited field fire from the previous year, is now threatening nearby settlements. Although the firefighting efforts have slowed the blaze's advance, complete containment remains uncertain.

The scale of the response is substantial, with nearly 500 individuals involved in the firefighting operation. However, only 80 of these are professional firefighters, with the remainder consisting of military personnel, police officers, and forest rangers. This underscores a critical shortage of trained personnel within Poland's emergency response system. The inadequacy of trained personnel, coupled with the significant acreage already burned, suggests a prolonged and potentially dangerous situation.