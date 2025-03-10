Massive Attack by Ukrainian Drones on Moscow and Regions: Key Details

Last night, Moscow and various regions in the European part of Russia experienced the most intensive drone attack from the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of 2025. Russian air defense systems shot down over 330 drones, resulting in casualties and destruction. According to the latest reports, two individuals have been confirmed dead and more than ten injured, as reported by BELTA. Here’s what we know so far.

What is Known About the Attack?

In the early hours of March 11, Russian air defense intercepted approximately 337 Ukrainian drones over Russian territories, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. This attack marks the largest of the current year.

"During the past night, air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 337 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles: 91 drones over Moscow Region, 126 drones over Kursk Region, 38 drones over Bryansk Region, 25 drones over Belgorod Region, 22 drones over Ryazan Region, 10 drones over Kaluga Region, 8 drones over Lipetsk Region, 8 drones over Orel Region, 6 drones over Voronezh Region, and 3 drones over Nizhny Novgorod Region," the Ministry of Defense stated in a message published on their Telegram channel.

Initial reports of the drone attack on the capital region began around 4:30 AM. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin informed that six drones were intercepted in the Ramenskoye urban district. Subsequently, reports emerged of attacks in the Domodedovo urban district.

By around 8 AM, Sobyanin informed that Russian air defenses continued to repel the attack on Moscow. At that time, over 70 drones targeting the capital had been intercepted.

"The most massive attack by enemy drones on Moscow has been thwarted. Hundreds of combat drones have been shot down at various approaches. Thank you to the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense for the excellent work," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Governor of Ryazan Region Pavel Malikov reported that 22 drones were destroyed in the region's airspace during the night.

"There are no casualties or material damage. Emergency services are working at the crash sites. I thank the air defense and electronic warfare units for their precise and coordinated operations," Malikov stated on his Telegram channel.

Governor of Tula Region Dmitry Milyaev also reported an air attack, affirming that standard electronic warfare measures by the Russian Ministry of Defense were taken to suppress drones in the Suvorovsky District. "There are no damages or injuries. Emergency services are operating. Please remain calm. The situation is under control," Milyaev declared.

Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported that two drones were destroyed in the Kirovsky District, three in the Peremyshlsky District, and one in each of the Sukhiniychi, Tarusa, and Zhukovsky districts. Emergency teams are working at the sites of the incidents, with preliminary reports indicating no injuries.

The Vladimir Region was also targeted, with Governor Alexander Avdeev reporting that three Ukrainian drones were shot down. Operational services are on-site.

What About Casualties and Damage?

Governor of Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyev announced that the drone attack resulted in the deaths of two individuals (in Domodedovo and Vidnoye), with at least 11 more injured (in Vidnoye and Ramenskoye).

"Today at 4 AM Moscow time, a massive drone attack began on Moscow and the Moscow Region. At this moment, it is known that one person has died and three are wounded in the Leninsky Urban District (Vidnoye) and Domodedovo," the governor stated on his Telegram channel, later clarifying that the number of injured has risen to six, including a four-year-old child, and another individual has succumbed to their injuries in Vidnoye.

Additionally, drone debris fell on an apartment building in Ramenskoye, damaging at least seven apartments on floors 19 through 22. Five people were injured. "Twelve individuals, including three children, have been evacuated. Medical assistance has been provided on-site. Some evacuees have been accommodated in a nearby gymnasium, while others are currently with relatives," Vorobyov reported.

He also noted that over 60 drones had been shot down in the region. Reports of drones were received from Kolomna, Zaraysk, Serebryanye Prudy, Serpukhov, Ramenskoye, Voskresensk, Lukhovitsy, Bronitsy, Domodedovo, Leninsky, Podolsk, Elektrostal, and Kotelniki. "All emergency services are currently working in areas where people are in need," the governor added.

Later, it was reported that after drone debris fell at the Miratorg distribution center in Domodedovo, a parking attendant was killed, and two others were injured. The company stated that the injured were taken to medical facilities in Vidnoye and Domodedovo and received assistance.

"Miratorg will provide all necessary support and financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured employees. MCHS, ambulance, and law enforcement officials are on-site," TASS quoted Miratorg's statement.

Debris from one of the downed drones landed on an apartment building in the Moscow Region's Lyubertsy. Preliminary data indicates minor damage, but no residents were harmed.

Witness Accounts

Residents of buildings on Domodedovskaya Street in Moscow described the attack to TASS.

"The most important thing—I managed to get my children to safety and moved my father," recounted a resident of Building No. 7 on Domodedovskaya Street.

Another resident noted hearing three or four drones flying overhead. "I got up, approached a window with my child, and I see a red orb flying towards us—boom, the emotions are indescribable. I was scared for my children at that moment. It shook us violently, breaking the windows," she shared.

Another eyewitness from a damaged building on Domodedovskaya Street described the moment of the attack: "It sounded like a moped, then it crashed into the house—an orange flash, and that was it. There was dirt and debris on the windowsill... I was scared, hoping another one wouldn’t come," she recounted.

She noted that residents did not panic during the evacuation. "It was just an explosion. We felt fear... After that, we still heard seven more explosions," the woman said.

Official Reactions

The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case under the article for "Terrorist Act" in connection with the mass drone attack. TASS reports this from the committee's official representative, Svetlana Petrenko.

Experienced investigators and forensic specialists from the central office of the Investigative Committee of Russia are involved in the inquiry. Petrenko emphasized that the investigation will determine the types of unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive devices used, as well as the extent of the damage caused. "The actions of all involved parties will be legally assessed," she highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor's Office of Moscow Region is monitoring the observance of citizens' rights affected by the drone attack in the Moscow suburbs. "The Prosecutor’s Office of the Region is overseeing the rights of the victims and ensuring comprehensive assistance to them. Coordination with all departments is in place to provide prompt medical and other assistance to affected citizens," the statement read.

The supervisory agency noted that at the request of Moscow Region Prosecutor Sergey Zaboturin, city prosecutors from Vidnoye, Domodedovo, and Ramenskoye are personally monitoring the situation at the locations of reception and accommodation for citizens.

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the drone attack. Official spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Kiev has repeatedly launched drones at Moscow on the very day high-ranking delegations are visiting—this time coinciding with the visit of the Secretary-General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Feridun Sinirlioğlu.