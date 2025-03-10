3.58 BYN
Moscow comes under massive attack from Ukrainian drones with one fatality and several injuries
Urgent news from Russia
Urgent news from Russia reports that a large-scale drone assault is currently taking place in Moscow and the surrounding Moscow Region.
According to reports, during the night, the air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy approximately 70 drones. As of now, there is one confirmed death and three individuals injured.
One of the drones inflicted significant damage to the entrance of a residential building. Strikes have also caused fires in several high-rise buildings and in a cottage in the Moscow suburbs. Four airports in the Russian capital—Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Vnukovo—have been temporarily closed due to safety concerns