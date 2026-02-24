3.74 BYN
Seven Killed during Ukrainian Military Attack on Chemical Plant in Smolensk Region
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia's Smolensk region. Seven people were killed and at least 10 injured. The strike hit a chemical plant in the Dorogobuzh district.
As a result of at least 30 drones attack, the plant, the fire station building, and a firefighting vehicle were damaged.
In the Krasnodar region, the Russian FSB prevented a terrorist attack at a military airfield. A man who at the instruction of Ukrainian intelligence services was supposed to set fire to an airplane has been detained.