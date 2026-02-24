Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon

Seven Killed during Ukrainian Military Attack on Chemical Plant in Smolensk Region

Image

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia's Smolensk region. Seven people were killed and at least 10 injured. The strike hit a chemical plant in the Dorogobuzh district.

As a result of at least 30 drones attack, the plant, the fire station building, and a firefighting vehicle were damaged.

In the Krasnodar region, the Russian FSB prevented a terrorist attack at a military airfield. A man who at the instruction of Ukrainian intelligence services was supposed to set fire to an airplane has been detained.

Разделы:

IncidentsPERussia