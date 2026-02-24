Seven Killed during Ukrainian Military Attack on Chemical Plant in Smolensk Region

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9b35758-684a-4723-a1ed-0baa600ae764/conversions/b9644231-d3ca-41e3-b882-9fde27ea63f4-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9b35758-684a-4723-a1ed-0baa600ae764/conversions/b9644231-d3ca-41e3-b882-9fde27ea63f4-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9b35758-684a-4723-a1ed-0baa600ae764/conversions/b9644231-d3ca-41e3-b882-9fde27ea63f4-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c9b35758-684a-4723-a1ed-0baa600ae764/conversions/b9644231-d3ca-41e3-b882-9fde27ea63f4-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Russia's Smolensk region. Seven people were killed and at least 10 injured. The strike hit a chemical plant in the Dorogobuzh district.

As a result of at least 30 drones attack, the plant, the fire station building, and a firefighting vehicle were damaged.