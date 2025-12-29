Sochi hit by "storm of the century"

The "storm of the century" has hit Sochi – waves have swept away stalls, cafes, and coastal fortifications. Due to hurricane-force winds, the sea has overflowed its banks and begun to destroy everything in its path.

The central embankment has been severely damaged. The beach is littered with debris and sun loungers, and walkways are blocked. Locals have not seen anything like this in a long time. Waves are currently reaching three meters high, and tornadoes are possible.