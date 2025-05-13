Strengthening traditional family values enhances global security

"Reinforcing traditional family values and encouraging childbirth contribute not only to strengthening demographic security but also to overall global stability," stated Vladimir Karanik.

According to him, issues related to global security are partly linked to the devaluation of traditional family principles in some countries. In this context, the Deputy Prime Minister quoted Mother Teresa, who was asked what could be done to promote peace worldwide. Her simple reply was: "Go home and love your family."

"Responsible attitudes towards future generations, towards children and grandchildren, are signs of maturity both as individuals and as society and the state as a whole," emphasized Vladimir Karanik. "I am very pleased that in our country, the tradition of reverence for the family, care for large families, and support for motherhood and childhood has been preserved."

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that a special, reverent attitude toward traditional family values has historically been shaped by the mentality of the Belarusian people and the canons of the Orthodox Church. Only the union of a man and a woman can give rise to new life. A healthy family is the foundation for the harmonious and comprehensive development of a child.

"The importance of the family cannot be overestimated. Mom and dad are those who help us take our first steps in life, who sincerely rejoice at our early successes, and who help us overcome initial difficulties. But most importantly, they transmit family traditions and the national customs of our people. It is this that ensures a strong family. The intergenerational connection and the preservation of historical memory are the foundation upon which we build the future of our independent Belarus," said Vladimir Karanik.

Discussing the demographic situation, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that, as in all developed countries, the age at marriage and the age at the birth of the first child are increasing in Belarus. Surveys show that most Belarusians plan to have two children, which aligns with the population reproduction level. This trend has been influenced by improved living standards, gender equality, and equal opportunities in the economy. The desire to advance careers leads many active, intelligent, and attractive women to postpone marriage and childbirth, resulting in declining birth rates.

"Of course, this is concerning, so we plan to further expand support measures for families raising children. We intend to develop initiatives that will help women more effectively balance education, professional activity, and career with motherhood," remarked Vladimir Karanik.

Regarding the increased role of fathers, he considers it important to raise awareness on this issue. Legislation currently grants fathers the right to take parental leave, but this opportunity is not widely utilized.

"We hope that in families where women hold high positions, earn good salaries, and have career prospects, fathers will take on primary caregiving responsibilities by taking parental leave. Grandparents will be more actively involved, and the government will assist where needed. We are also planning to develop services for nursery groups more actively," said Vladimir Karanik.