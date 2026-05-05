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White House temporarily closed due to shooting
Text by:Editorial office news.by
White House temporarily closed due to shootingnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5da84b8c-afb8-4a9e-a6f5-c35cddf69be5/conversions/03ff8ac1-8f04-4704-b0aa-5a73430b2e5b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5da84b8c-afb8-4a9e-a6f5-c35cddf69be5/conversions/03ff8ac1-8f04-4704-b0aa-5a73430b2e5b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5da84b8c-afb8-4a9e-a6f5-c35cddf69be5/conversions/03ff8ac1-8f04-4704-b0aa-5a73430b2e5b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5da84b8c-afb8-4a9e-a6f5-c35cddf69be5/conversions/03ff8ac1-8f04-4704-b0aa-5a73430b2e5b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A shooting occurred near the White House in Washington, D.C. Shots were fired several blocks away, prompting the immediate closure of the presidential compound.
A clash between a gunman and a police officer resulted in the suspect being wounded. The complex was briefly placed on high security.
D.C. police, along with federal agents, are conducting an investigation. Roads in the area are closed.
The incident occurred just 10 days after an assassination attempt on Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.