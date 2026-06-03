Zaporizhzhia Thermal Plant Hit by Massive Attack

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The Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP), located near Energodar, was subjected to a massive attack this morning. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced this on social media.

"The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) informed the IAEA that the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP), whose switchgear supplies electricity to the ZNPP, was subjected to a massive attack this morning," the statement reads.

IAEA specialists recorded light smoke rising from the ZNPP and heard sounds of military activity.

The organization emphasized that this incident raises serious concerns about the ZNPP's only remaining power line, which has been disconnected several times in recent weeks, leaving the plant entirely dependent on emergency diesel generators.

ZNPP employees are taking shelter due to the attack.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expresses deep concern over the reported attack and states that it must be stopped immediately to avoid the risk of a prolonged power outage at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant," the statement reads.