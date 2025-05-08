Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, following their talks, issued a joint declaration on further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China, reports TASS.

The document was prepared to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, the victory of the Chinese people against Japanese aggression, and the founding anniversary of the United Nations.

The declaration comprises ten sections, each dedicated to a specific theme. In the first part, the leaders emphasize that their countries share a common mission—to uphold and preserve an accurate historical memory of World War II. Overall, this section addresses the opposition to the resurgence of Nazism and militarism, as well as efforts to falsify history.

The second section focuses on security issues and defense cooperation. The third pertains to trade and economic interaction, while the fourth covers culture, sports, media collaboration, and youth policy.

The fifth part relates to international politics. In particular, Russia and China express concern over actions by certain countries and alliances aimed at revising the outcomes of World War II. They advocate for the formation of a multipolar world with the United Nations playing a leading role. The sixth section is dedicated to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

In the seventh section, the leaders reaffirm their positions regarding international economic sanctions, highlighting risks to the global economy and trade. This part also emphasizes cooperation within international formats such as G20, APEC, EAEU, and VAS.

The eighth section addresses global strategic stability, including nuclear threats, militarization of space, and related issues. In the ninth part, particular emphasis is placed on the hegemonic ambitions of certain Western countries and their allies to create quasi-legal mechanisms to exert pressure on nations pursuing independent foreign policies. The leaders declare their firm intention to oppose Washington’s course of "dual containment" of Russia and China.