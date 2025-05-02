3.65 BYN
Restrictions on Russians traveling to Russia and Belarus come into force in Lithuania
Vilnius is not straying from the course of dividing ties between nations. Extended national sanctions - restrictions on Russians' travel to Russia and Belarus - have come into force in Lithuania.
The measures provide for automatic revocation of temporary residence permits of those who have traveled to Russia or Belarus more than once within three calendar months "without an objective reason".
The same measure was proposed against the citizens of Belarus, but the Seimas did not support it. The national sanctions regime was introduced by Vilnius in 2023 and repeatedly extended. This time it will be in force until May 2, 2026.