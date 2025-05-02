Restrictions on Russians traveling to Russia and Belarus come into force in Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ed294fc-94f5-4707-99b2-83f0c9d11f9f/conversions/d01a49c6-e0cb-47f0-9d05-f126238bbe44-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ed294fc-94f5-4707-99b2-83f0c9d11f9f/conversions/d01a49c6-e0cb-47f0-9d05-f126238bbe44-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ed294fc-94f5-4707-99b2-83f0c9d11f9f/conversions/d01a49c6-e0cb-47f0-9d05-f126238bbe44-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7ed294fc-94f5-4707-99b2-83f0c9d11f9f/conversions/d01a49c6-e0cb-47f0-9d05-f126238bbe44-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vilnius is not straying from the course of dividing ties between nations. Extended national sanctions - restrictions on Russians' travel to Russia and Belarus - have come into force in Lithuania.

The measures provide for automatic revocation of temporary residence permits of those who have traveled to Russia or Belarus more than once within three calendar months "without an objective reason".